Veeder-Root, a leading provider of fuel management technology, announced Dave Coombe as president effective January 1, 2020. In this role, Coombe will lead the global Veeder-Root business to accelerate development of integrated site solutions serving the needs of distributor partners and end customers around the world. As Veeder-Root works to unlock business insights for customers in the retail fueling and convenience market, Coombe’s deep background and knowledge of the industry will propel the company forward on that transformational journey.

“Dave’s industry knowledge, history of process-driven continuous improvement, and track-record of results make him a proven leader within our business,” said Aaron Saak, President of Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “He is an ideal choice to lead Veeder-Root in this exciting time of transformation.”

Coombe joins Veeder-Root after more than 15 years with the Gilbarco Veeder-Root organization. He has a wealth of knowledge of the industry and has worked across many areas of Gilbarco Veeder-Root in his time with the company. Dave most recently served as Managing Director for Europe, where he led the business to deliver above market growth. Concurrently, Coombe served as the President of CECOD, an industry group of European manufacturers of Petroleum measuring and distribution equipment, focused on driving standards across Europe.

“The Veeder-Root brand has such a strong presence across the globe in our Industry and I am really excited to be able to build upon that success as we continue to deliver products and solutions that delight our customers. It really is an honor to have the opportunity to lead our teams with the wealth of expertise and domain knowledge that our people have in this market,” said Coombe.

Coombe holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Studies (Hons) from the University of Greenwich in London, and an MBA from Kingston University in London. He and his family recently relocated to Simsbury, Connecticut from the UK.