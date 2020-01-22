Dover Fueling Solutions, a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, is collaborating with the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin to host a hackathon at its corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas, January 24-26, 2020.

Hackathons can take a number of formats, but generally involve a large group of people collaborating on computer programming problems. The format of the DFS hackathon will involve teams of both undergraduate and postgraduate Texas McCombs students competing against one another using a combination of chosen DFS and Microsoft technologies to create an experience that produces positive customer sentiment and/or business success for DFS or the fuel retail merchant. The technologies at the students’ disposal for this exercise include DFS’ next-generation user experience platform, the DFS Edge IoT gateway, Microsoft Cloud Services, machine learning, and mobile devices. Students will then be judged in the categories of user focus, technical difficulty, innovation, and execution. This will be the second hackathon DFS has hosted for students from Texas McCombs.

DFS Vice President of Solutions Engineering Hob Hairston stated, “Dover Fueling Solutions is excited to continue our partnership with the McCombs School and The University of Texas at Austin. We believe this relationship is one of significant value for our company, the university, and the market, and are thrilled to see the bold new ideas this year’s hackathon will produce.”

“The DFS Hackathon is an excellent opportunity for our students to get hands-on experience with digital technologies, while working with a known innovator in the fuel and convenience retail industry. We appreciate Dover Fueling Solutions’ commitment to supporting higher education and encouraging our students to challenge themselves in this way,” said Molly Gully, Texas McCombs’ Assistant Dean of the Master of Science Programs.

In the future, DFS plans to support similarly collaborative and competitive events with multiple universities across various regions around the globe. In partnering with world-class universities, such as The University of Texas at Austin, DFS hopes to develop synergies with academia to drive new innovations and inspire the next generation of industry leaders. DFS is a member of the Advisory Council for the Master of Science in Information Technology and Management (MSITM) program, which is a STEM program at Texas McCombs.

For more information about DFS products and solutions, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com. For more information about the McCombs School of Business at The University of Texas at Austin, visit www.mccombs.utexas.edu.