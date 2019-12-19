AMSOIL Diesel Injector Clean + Cetane Boost has earned a Global Media Award at the Performance Industry Racing (PRI) Show in Indianapolis, Ind. Nominated by journalist Aatish Mishra of Motor Sport India Magazine, AMSOIL Diesel Injector Clean + Cetane Booth was a selected winner out of more than 500 products featured at the 2019 PRI Show.

“Diesel passenger cars are immensely popular in India, and a lot of enthusiasts like to tune up their diesel-engine cars,” said Mishra of his selection. “A product like what AMSOIL has showcased would go down well with this group of people. It would provide them better quality fuel and allow their cars to run better. But, the benefits of this product aren’t limited to these enthusiasts; I believe that it has a wide appeal in a country like India with such a large number of diesel cars.”

AMSOIL Diesel Injector Clean + Cetane Boost was launched in the spring of 2019 and combines superior lubricity and detergency along with increased horsepower and cetane in one convenient product. It cleans dirty injectors, increases cetane up to 8 points, lubricates pumps and injectors to reduce wear and is safe for use in all diesel fuels. The result is restored horsepower and improved fuel economy in diesel applications.

Motor Sport India is a magazine dedicated to motorsports based out of Pune, India. Established in 2016, the magazine is committed to covering local, as well as international, motorsport news that is relevant to its Indian audience. In addition to straightforward coverage from races, Motor Sport India stands out as it brings to its pages engaging feature stories, incisive interviews and experiences of getting behind the wheel of the fastest racecars in the country.

More information on the 2019 PRI Global Media Awards and a full list of winners can be found at www.pri2019.com/gma.