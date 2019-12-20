Crude oil prices crept up daily this week, reaching and holding the $60/b level then pressing on to $61/b before retreating this morning. Last week, markets surged when the news came out that U.S. and China had reached a “phase-one accord” in the trade war. December 15 had been the date for additional U.S. tariffs on $160 billion in consumer goods, and these tariffs now will be canceled. The agreement in principle called for the U.S. to scale back an existing set of tariffs by half, while China agreed to purchase $50 billion in U.S. agricultural goods and energy in 2020. Oil prices strengthened, and the price strength is continuing this week. Oil prices appear to be headed for another finish in the black.

Markets are expected to be unpredictable today, when options and futures on stocks and indexes all expire at the same time. This may cause considerable volatility, as some traders take profits while others assume that upward trends will continue. Countering this, there is often a holiday lull in trading. On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set a new record-high of 28,376.96. The Dow broke 28,000 in mid-November, and it has been hovering in this neighborhood since then. Optimism continues in the U.S. economy, most recently bolstered by last month’s strong Jobs Report, the phase-one agreement in the U.S.-China trade war, and the successful approval of the renegotiated U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement. This measure passed overwhelmingly in the Democratic-led House just one day after the House voted to impeach President Donald Trump. Many investors have continued to focus on positive economic factors, since although impeachment stains the president, the Senate’s oft-stated determination to acquit him leaves markets assuming business-as-usual.

Oil prices flattened briefly midweek based on news of increased supply. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported, for the second week in a row, across-the-board additions to U.S. oil inventories: 4.71 million barrels (mmbbls) to crude stocks, 5.6 mmbbls to gasoline inventories and 3.7 mmbbls to diesel stockpiles. Industry experts had anticipated a crude stock drawdown, a gasoline stock build, and no change in diesel stockpiles. The API’s net inventory build was a massive 14.01 mmbbls. This slowed the upward trend in prices.

Prices resumed their upward trend when the EIA released far less bearish official statistics on Wednesday. Instead of a 4.71 mmbbl-crude stock build, there was a 1.085-mmbbl drawdown. Although this was more than outweighed by additions of 2.529 mmbbls of gasoline and 1.509 mmbbls of diesel, it showed a more balanced picture. The net result was an inventory build of 2.953 mmbbls, far less than the API data reported.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production remained stable at 12.8 mmbpd during the week ended December 13th. Production had hit a new record-high 12.9 mmbpd during the second half of November. Approximately 1.1 mmbpd has been added to U.S. supply this year. This has been accomplished despite a steady downward trend in active oil and gas rigs. The Baker Hughes rig count was unchanged during the week ended December 13th. So far this year, 276 rigs have exited the field. Nonetheless, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced that the U.S. is on track to become a net exporter of petroleum in 2020.