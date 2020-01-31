PDI, a global provider of ERP, Fuel Pricing, Logistics, and Marketing Cloud solutions for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, acquired SwiftIQ, provider of best-in-class analytics cloud and vendor collaboration software and services to seven of the top 20 convenience retailers as well as leading CPG brands. The addition of SwiftIQ’s analytics cloud with built-in machine learning strengthens PDI’s data and insights capabilities. PDI is uniquely positioned to provide CPG brands and convenience retailers the ability to measure ROI and gain actionable insights to run programs and promotions effectively.

Advanced analytics to optimize store-level assortment, merchandising, and marketing initiatives

Competitive pressure, tight margins, limited visibility, and changes in customer behavior make managing and measuring ROI for sales, loyalty programs, and promotions a challenge for convenience retailers and CPG brands. SwiftIQ has solved this with industry-specific business intelligence tools, expertise, and the ability to unify disparate data sets. The software quickly mines billions of records, applies machine learning, and generates automated insights helping brands and retailers make decisions with confidence. Over 100 billion in receipt-level transaction records have been processed, resulting in better vendor collaboration, improved performance, and profitability for retailers.

“This has been an absolute game-changer for our business at Anheuser-Busch, giving us an elevated seat at the table with customers. This cutting-edge technology brings receipt-level data to life and allows us to partner with customers,” said Darian Lueckenotte, director of Category Leadership, at Anheuser-Busch. “Translating insights into actionable retail programs has been a key differentiator for us. We’re excited about the opportunities PDI brings through this acquisition for us to gain greater visibility into retail channels.”

“RaceTrac continually seeks to grow its business by better serving its guests’ needs,” said John Spicknall, director of Business Analysis, at RaceTrac. “SwiftIQ enables us to uncover our guests’ trends and behaviors more quickly than ever before, creating value for all of us.”

Integrating SwiftIQ’s analytics cloud to leverage transaction and customer data from PDI’s back office and loyalty solutions

PDI continues to build upon the unmatched loyalty technology and industry know-how within PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions. Adding SwiftIQ’s analytics cloud and AI technology further enhances the value of the PDI Offer Network that reaches over 30,000 retail sites.

“Retail analytics are key to our strategy to work with brands and retailers to provide consumers with relevant offers that drive ROI,” said Jamie Hudson, senior vice president, Offers and Insights at PDI. “SwiftIQ’s analytics cloud is the perfect fit to support the scale of our offer network. This will provide our retail customers and CPG partners actionable insights to improve the effectiveness of their loyalty programs and promotions.”

“We could not be more excited to join PDI and connect transaction and customer data from PDI’s back office and loyalty solutions,” said Jason Lobel, chief executive officer, and co-founder at SwiftIQ. “Together, we are modernizing the way retailers, and brands manage promotion spend and strengthening vendor collaboration while bringing end-to-end visibility to retail operations.”

By integrating SwiftIQ’s advanced analytics, PDI can leverage the transaction-level data from its back office and loyalty solutions. This will help convenience retailers and CPG brands quickly react and refine their loyalty program and promotion strategies.

“Customers count on PDI to be at the forefront of technology trends and deliver solutions that help them along their digital transformation journey,” said Brandon Logsdon, president and general manager, Marketing Cloud Solutions at PDI. “Adding SwiftIQ’s analytics cloud to our broad solution portfolio will accelerate the pace at which we can turn data into actionable insights for this industry.”