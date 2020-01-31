Jones & Frank, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners and a premier provider of fueling system solutions in North America, announced a rebrand to its name, mission and visual identity. The company is changing its corporate name to the ‘JF Petroleum Group’.

The purpose of the rebranding is to unify the parent company and its most recent acquisitions (Petroleum Solutions Inc. and ANS Distributing) under one name and one brand. As part of the rebranding initiative, JF Petroleum has released a new company logo and has plans to launch a new company website at www.jfpetrogroup.com. Effective immediately, for marketing and branding purposes, the company will now begin to refer to itself under the new corporate name.

“Our rebranding strategy retains the connection with our proud heritage, and our past 75 years of service to the petroleum equipment industry,” said Keith Shadrick, CEO. “But even more importantly, our new name and mission reflects the evolution of technology within our growing product portfolio as well as the expansion of the services we provide the communities of customers we serve. The JF Petroleum Group’s mission is to be our customer’s trusted partner , offering them the most comprehensive range of the highest quality products and services at a great value. Our vision is to enhance convenience and the quality of life of the people in the communities we serve by providing intelligent & sustainable energy solutions enabling a more prosperous, safe and greener future.

“While our name is changing, our commitment to our customers remains as strong as ever. What this means for our existing customers is that we will continue to serve them with local and personalized service, but with even more capabilities and service offerings, still delivered by your experienced account representatives and supported by our field team of over 500 service and construction technicians.”