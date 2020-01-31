Oil prices continued to fall this week. WTI crude prices have been dipping below $52.00/b this morning and could potentially drop to $50/b. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus 2019-nCoV a global emergency. The outbreak is causing great uncertainty. Its duration and intensity cannot be foretold. A coronavirus can attack birds and mammals, and if one crosses from animal to human, it can then be transmitted from human to human. Travel within and to China is being curtailed. Market analysts believe that the outbreak could cut world oil demand by 300,000-500,000 barrels per day. The OPEC+ group is considering moving its March meeting up to February.

Thursday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern.” The WHO has declared only five of these in the past. The main reason for the declaration was concern over the spread of the disease to other countries, where there may be limited capability to cope with the contagion. On Thursday, WHO reported that there were 98 cases reported in 18 countries outside of China. In China, the disease had caused 170 fatalities. Today’s news indicates that there are now close to 10,000 confirmed cases and 213 fatalities.

Looking back, the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2003 was a coronavirus, which infected over 8000 people and had a 10% fatality rate. The SARS outbreak caused a drop in crude prices. Brent crude spot prices averaged $32.77/b in February 2003, and prices dropped to an average of $25/b in April 2003. WTI crude spot prices dropped from $35.83/b in February 2003 to $28.17/b in April 2003. April was the month that the World Health Organization issued a global health alert about SARS. The WTI futures price averaged $59.86/b in December. If 2019-nCoV causes a similar drop, WTI prices could fall to approximately $47.30/b.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise drawdown of 4.3 mmbbls from U.S. crude oil inventories. The API also reported a stock build of 3.3 mmbbls of gasoline and a small drawdown of 0.141 mmbbls from diesel inventories. Industry experts had anticipated a modest crude stock build, plus a gasoline stock build and a diesel stock draw. The API’s net inventory draw was 1.141 mmbbls.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released more bearish set of official statistics: an addition to crude stocks of 3.548 mmbbls, an addition of 1.203 mmbbls to gasoline stockpiles, and a drawdown from distillate stockpiles of 1.289 mmbbls. The EIA net result was an inventory build of 3.462 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production remained at its new record-high 13.0 mmbpd for the third consecutive week during the week ended January 24th. Approximately 1.2 mmbpd was added to U.S. crude oil output in 2019.