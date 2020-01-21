With less than five months to go until UNITI expo 2020, over 95 % of the exhibition space has already been allocated, according to the organizers UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH. The Themed areas “Technology, payment & logistics” and “Car wash & car care” are almost fully booked. Around 80 exhibitors are attending for the first time the leading European trade fair for the retail petroleum and car wash industries, and will use it as a contact and presentation platform for new business ventures. For a fourth consecutive time, UNITI expo has grown in space and number of exhibitors, proving its role as an industry leader.

Increasing importance in Germany, Europe and beyond

In Germany and Europe, UNITI expo is the undisputed leading industry event – a must for every professional looking for a complete overview of trends, technologies and developments in the industry. Additionally, UNITI expo continues to expand its reach beyond the borders of Europe, becoming more important by the day. The 2018 edition welcomed exhibitors and visitors from as many as 120 countries. “In 2020 we expect a strong increase in visitors from regions with dynamic markets. Our delegation packages, which allow interested parties to visit the fair in a well-organised and efficient manner, have prompted enormous interest. We are expecting a large number of high-calibre visitors from Latin America, Asia, Russia and the Central Asian CIS states,” said Ben Boroewitsch, Sales Executive of UNITI expo. “Our aim is to open up interesting markets, projects and contacts from around the world for our exhibitors”.

The future has already begun – creative and diverse

New mobility trends and digitalisation are transforming the basic idea of what a petrol station is supposed to be. Traditional fuel cards are being replaced by mobile payments and customer loyalty systems, there are pumps with new fuel types, data and services are migrating to the cloud, and gas stations are becoming multi-service hubs with mail pick-up points, rental stations and quality restaurants. At UNITI expo, visitors will experience first-hand just how diverse gas stations are becoming.

Climate friendly mobility will play a central role at UNITI expo 2020. Following on the success of the last edition, there will be an Alternative fuels pavilion in Hall 3 of UNITI expo – twice the size than the previous time. Many experts believe that battery-powered electric vehicles will not be the only solution to the future of mobility. UNITI expo aims to present the entire spectrum of alternatives fuels and technology concepts at this special pavilion. These include, for example, liquefied natural gas, biofuels, hydrogen and the promising e-fuels.

“As we are in close dialogue with companies, associations, scientists and politicians, both nationally and internationally, we can rapidly identify trends and industry developments, and then incorporate them into our trade fair concept. This way we ensure the high quality and success of UNITI expo,” says Elmar Kühn, Managing Director of UNITI-Kraftstoff GmbH. Exhibitors and trade visitors look forward to what UNITI expo has in store for them in 2020.