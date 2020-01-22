The American Petroleum Institute (API) announced that Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland will serve as chairman of API’s Board of Directors for a two-year term. Garland recently served the board as chair of the Finance Committee and succeeds Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil Darren Woods, who will remain a member of API’s Executive Committee.

“The natural gas and oil industry finds itself in a transformative era,” Garland said. “The challenges and opportunities facing the industry have never been greater, and technological innovation is driving unprecedented change for the better. I’m honored to lead API’s board during such a dynamic time for the industry and look forward to working together to build on our nation’s energy progress.”

“Greg’s dynamic leadership and vision for our nation’s energy future will be invaluable assets to API during a critical time in our industry’s history,” API President and CEO Mike Sommers said. “API is extremely fortunate to have Greg’s expertise as the natural gas and oil industry continues to address the challenge of meeting growing energy demand while driving environmental progress. Our industry has been extraordinarily fortunate to have the leadership of Darren Woods throughout his chairmanship, and I am especially grateful for his guidance and wisdom from the beginning of my tenure here at API.”

Garland is chairman and CEO of Phillips 66, a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. A chemical engineer, Garland has more than 30 years of industry experience in technical and executive leadership positions within the natural gas and oil and chemicals industries. Previously, Garland had served as senior vice president, Exploration and Production, Americas, for ConocoPhillips since 2010. Prior to joining ConocoPhillips, Garland was president and CEO of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, which is now a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Chevron. Before his election to that position, Garland served Chevron Phillips as senior vice president, Planning & Specialty Chemicals.