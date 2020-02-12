Shell Oil Company (Shell) and Dunkin’ just announced a national expansion of their partnership with the Fuel Rewards® program. The “Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell” partnership allows Fuel Rewards® members with Gold Status and DD Perks® Rewards Program members to save 10 cents per gallon every time they purchase five beverages at a Dunkin’ location.

The “Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell” promotion is planned to run through the end of 2020, giving members the chance to save at the pump all year long. Below is a breakdown of how all consumers can sign up to participate and maximize benefits:

Visit DDPerks.com/Shell

New members sign up for a DD Perks and a Fuel Rewards® account, or existing members log in to accounts

Link your DD Perks and Fuel Rewards® accounts. A bonus, one-time linking offer of 25 cents per gallon is available through April 30, 2020

per gallon is available through Buy five beverages at participating Dunkin’ locations at any time, scanning your DD Perks loyalty ID or an enrolled DD Card code located in the Dunkin’ App

Automatically save 10 cents per gallon on your next fill-up at Shell by using your Fuel Rewards® card or ALT ID

per gallon on your next fill-up at Shell by using your Fuel Rewards® card or ALT ID The promotion is valid throughout the year. Linked DD Perks and Fuel Rewards® members may repeatedly purchase five beverages and save 10 cents per gallon with their Gold Status discount as many times as they like through December 31, 2020 . Members may also make the five beverage purchases individually or in fewer than five transactions (for example one transaction).

“Shell is thrilled to expand our partnership with Dunkin’ beyond a successful Northeast pilot to a national offering, allowing more consumers the ability to both enjoy their favorite Dunkin’ beverages and save when filling up their vehicle,” said Todd Gulbransen, North America CRM and Loyalty Manager for Shell Oil Products U.S. “This national expansion has been something Shell, Dunkin’ and the Fuel Rewards® program have been working on collaboratively – the teams are excited to offer consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of both loyalty programs.”

“From the coffee in your cup to the gasoline in your car, Dunkin’ and Shell and both play a big part in keeping Americans fueled throughout their busy day,” said Justin Unger, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Dunkin’ Brands. “We are excited to continue to build the great partnership between our two brands throughout 2020 with the Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell partnership, and deliver significant new rewards that fit so seamlessly into our on-the-go customers’ daily routines.”

DD Perks members who take advantage of this offer will earn 5 cents per gallon after every fifth beverage purchase, which combined with the 5 cents per gallon in Fuel Rewards® savings members receive with their active Gold Status, creates a total savings of 10 cents per gallon.

The 10 cents per gallon savings from this program can be stacked with other Fuel Rewards® savings. Members can buy five beverages in one transaction for immediate 10 cents per gallon savings or spread the five beverages out over multiple transactions.

“Since launching six years ago, DD Perks has become one of the fastest-growing loyalty programs in our industry for quickly and conveniently delivering rich rewards and experiences for our members,” said Stephanie Meltzer-Paul, Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing for Dunkin’. “Allowing our loyal members to link their DD Perks and Fuel Rewards accounts and save with each visit to the pump is yet another innovative way Dunkin’ is delivering meaningful value and fueling our on-the-go guests’ daily routines.”