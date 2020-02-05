Pilot Company, the largest supplier of fuel and the industry-leading network of travel centers in North America, today announced the return of the Life is Why We Give™ campaign this February with a goal to raise $1 million in support of the American Heart Association’s fight against cardiovascular disease and stroke. Throughout the campaign, guests are invited to visit any of the 700 company-operated travel centers and convenience stores in the U.S. to participate in the fundraising campaign and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the critical programs of the American Heart Association.

“Our continued support of the American Heart Association and the incredible generosity of our guests and team members has contributed more than $2 million for the Life is Why We Give™ campaign since 2018,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company. “Giving to such an important cause, which affects so many of our loved ones, helps the American Heart Association discover breakthroughs and develop initiatives to save and improve lives. Together, we can help countless people within our communities and around the world who are impacted by heart disease and stroke.”

Pilot Company will kick-off its third year of the campaign with several convenient ways for guests to participate at its stores across the country, including company-operated Pilot and Flying J travel centers, Mr. Fuel, Stamart and Pride locations. To easily find nearby locations, download the Pilot Flying J app. The company also will offer ways to give on its Pilot Flying J website and social channels.

During the month of February, Pilot Company’s fundraising initiatives include:

Paper Heart Icons : $1 , $3 and $5 red hearts will be available for purchase at all locations.

: , and red hearts will be available for purchase at all locations. Pin-Pad Round Up or Donation*: Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout.

Guests can round up their purchase to the nearest whole dollar or elect to donate other amounts at the pin-pad during checkout. Donate Online: A donation link also will be included on the company’s campaign website at pilotflyingj.com/life-is-why throughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate.

A donation link also will be included on the company’s campaign website at pilotflyingj.com/life-is-why throughout the month of February to provide guests another convenient way to donate. Social Media Donation: On Valentine’s Day, follow @pilotflyingj on social media for an opportunity to “spread the love” and donate to the American Heart Association.

For each of these contribution options, the full amount will be donated directly to the American Heart Association.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

*Certain purchases (including, without limitation, fuel and fuel additives and purchases made on fleet cards or direct bill programs) are not eligible for round-up contributions.