Mansfield Energy announced the launch of Mansfield On Demand, the industry’s easiest new fuel purchasing program.

Mansfield On Demand allows customers of all sizes to purchase fuel with or without a contract, anywhere across the United States and Canada. To reinforce the program, Mansfield is launching online ordering via Mansfield’s customer portal FuelNet, which is undergoing significant upgrades in 2020.

Blake Young, President of Mansfield Energy, stated, “Mansfield On Demand represents a technological and operational leap forward for our industry. From small businesses to the nation’s largest organizations, Mansfield On Demand will enable faster, more flexible fuel procurement across North America.”

For customers buying fuel on a contract, Mansfield On Demand delivers a scalable way to procure remaining non-contract gallons. Mansfield On Demand customers will have access to the innovative tools which have differentiated Mansfield Energy for decades, including FuelNet, Risk Management and Hedging, Inventory Management, and more.

“Mansfield On Demand allows customers to buy spot supply with the backing of Mansfield’s three billion gallons of purchasing power,” explains Doug Brady, Vice President of Mansfield On Demand. “Customers can log in, see their daily price, and choose to place a delivery for any site. There are no contracts and no obligation – just flexible, reliable fuel supply with a professional support team providing best-in-class customer service.”

Mansfield On Demand will absorb Mansfield’s existing Delivered Spot business, which offers spot fuel purchasing options for US companies.