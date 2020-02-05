PDI, a leading global provider of enterprise software solutions to the convenience retail, wholesale petroleum, and logistics industries, was included in the University of Georgia Alumni Association’s 2020 Bulldog 100 list of fastest-growing businesses owned or operated by UGA alumni. More than 533 nominations were submitted for the 2020 list.

“We’re proud to add PDI’s name to the many high-growth, results-oriented companies being honored on this year’s Bulldog 100 list,” said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. “This recognition is especially meaningful to me and numerous other UGA alumni working in our corporate headquarters in Alpharetta, GA. I’m privileged to lead such a great group of people. They exemplify our high-performance culture, as do all our employees around the globe, and together have helped PDI grow and be successful.”

PDI has experienced significant growth in the last three years, increasing its international presence to over 50 countries around the globe and expanding its enterprise resource planning (ERP), logistics management, fuel pricing and loyalty capabilities. PDI also owns and operates one of the top fuel savings loyalty programs in the U.S., Fuel Rewards®, which last year achieved more than 20 million members.

UGA is not the first to recognize PDI’s growth in recent years. The company also made the Inc. 2018 Private Titans 1000, Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 2019 Best Places to Work, and Association for Corporate Growth’s (ACG) 2019 Georgia Fast 40 lists. The latter recognizes the top 40 fastest-growing, middle-market companies in Georgia.

The 2020 Bulldog 100 includes businesses of all sizes from industries such as technology, cosmetics, entertainment and education. Applicants were measured by their business’ compounded annual growth rate during a three-year period. The Atlanta office of Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, a Bulldog 100 partner since the program began in 2009, verified the information submitted by each company.

“Hosting this year’s Bulldog 100 Celebration in Athens will bring these bright entrepreneurs back to campus to experience how it has grown since their days at UGA,” said Meredith Gurley Johnson, executive director of the UGA Alumni Association. “We’re excited for the opportunity for these industry leaders to connect with students and share their advice and expertise.”