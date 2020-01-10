Oil prices eased from last week’s highs, with markets soothed but rightly wary in the aftermath of U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Iranian response. U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that killing Major General Qassem Soleimani was justified, saying “We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.” In retaliation, Iran fired over a dozen ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq where U.S. forces were stationed, but no casualties were reported. The Iranian missile attack response appeared moderate. It gave both sides an opportunity to back away from escalation. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused Iran of shooting down the Ukrainian plane that crashed on Wednesday after taking off from Tehran. The crash killed all 176 people on board, including at least 63 Canadians. If this was found to be an act of terrorism, it would ruin Iran’s efforts to win international support in the conflict. Iranian investigators said they would be willing to provide the airliner’s black box to international investigators, and Iran has invited investigators from the Boeing Corporation, Canada, Ukraine, and the U.S. It appears possible that the aircraft downing was accidental.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has just released the Employment Situation Report for December 2019. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 145,000 in December. Economists had forecast that jobs formation would be 160,000, so the official statistics are slightly disappointing. Nonetheless, the unemployment rate was unchanged at an already-low level of 3.5%.

U.S. oil inventories rose this week, further suppressing prices. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 5.95-million barrel (mmbbl) drawdown from U.S. crude oil inventories. This was outweighed by an addition of 6.7 mmbbls to gasoline inventories and an addition of 6.4 mmbbls to diesel inventories. Industry experts also had anticipated a crude stock drawdown more than counterbalanced by additions to gasoline and diesel stocks. The API’s net inventory build was a significant 7.15 mmbbls.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an even more bearish set of official statistics, showing across-the-board additions to inventories: a 1.164-mmbbl crude stock build, a massive 9.137-mmbbl addition to gasoline stocks, and a significant 5.33-mmbbl addition to diesel inventories. The addition to gasoline stocks was the largest in four years, and it was the fourth-largest addition in the three decades since the EIA started reporting the data in 1990. The net result was a huge inventory build of 15.631 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production remained at its historic high level of 12.9 mmbpd during the week ended January 3rd. Production hit this record during the second half of November, and it has bounced between 12.8 and 12.9 mmbpd since then. Approximately 1.2 mmbpd was added to U.S. crude oil output in 2019.