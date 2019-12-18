CITGO Petroleum Corporation is partnering with University of Michigan Athletics (U of M) and Michigan State University Athletics (MSU) to fuel the rivalry season and benefit local Michigan charities. Through the end of 2019, Michigan drivers and fans can participate in a Club CITGO App promotion that will culminate in two donations from CITGO to the schools’ chosen charities.

As part of the promotion, fans can select their favorite team through their Club CITGO App at participating Michigan CITGO stations. Fans may also select their favorite team at designated areas around each university’s campus, indicated by pin-drops in the app.

Each fan who selects their favorite team on the Club CITGO App will score a point toward their team’s charity. Only one selection per day will count towards the promotion, and the school that logs the most points will receive a $10,000 donation from CITGO for its school’s charity, while the runner-up will receive a $5,000 donation. The promotion began on Oct. 9 and will continue through Dec. 31.

The U of M’s selected charity is C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, with the mission to integrate clinical care, education, research and advocacy to advance the health status of children, women, and their families and communities statewide. MSU will be supporting the Michigan State University Food Bank, a non-profit founded to help students who are dealing with food insecurity.

The Charity promotion will be accompanied by a Game Day $2 off TriCLEAN® Gasoline savings promotion at participating CITGO locations during regular season games. Terms and conditions apply.

These promotions are part of the company’s larger promotional and philanthropic partnership with Michigan Athletics and Michigan State Athletics that began in August. The promotion included a Rivalry Spirit Pump promotion, which saw CITGO location owners donate 1 cent per gallon to the schools’ charities, and a Game Day VIP Experience Sweepstakes, which gave fans a chance to win tickets to the rivalry game, hotel stays and gift cards.

Folk Oil Company, which operates 35 PS Food Mart locations and supplies CITGO fuel to drivers across South Central Michigan, is one of the retailers featuring the Club CITGO App promotions at its stores.

“There are two certainties about Michiganders: they love their college football and they love taking care of their communities,” said Jim Linton, Vice President at Folk Oil. “These promotions incorporate both. I can’t wait to see these two great fan bases competing to raise money for great causes and win fantastic prizes.”

In Virginia, CITGO is partnering with University of Virginia (UVA) Athletics to fuel basketball season fanfare and to benefit UVA student-athletes. Through Feb. 8, 2020, Virginia drivers and fans can participate in a Club CITGO App promotion that will culminate in a donation from CITGO to the Virginia Athletics Foundation Annual Scholarship Fund.

As part of the promotion, fans select the UVA $2 donation through the Club CITGO App when they fill up at participating Virginia CITGO locations. Each fan who selects the donation scores $2 for the Virginia Athletics Foundation Annual Scholarship Fund and helps increase the CITGO donation to the maximum of $10,000. Only one donation per day per customer will count towards the promotion.

The mission of the Virginia Athletics Foundation is to support a preeminent intercollegiate athletics program at the University of Virginia by providing student-athletes the opportunity to achieve academic and athletic excellence.

The Charity promotion is accompanied by a Three-Pointer Thursdays $3 off TriCLEAN® Gasoline savings promotion at participating CITGO locations during the regular season games. Terms and conditions apply.

These promotions are part of the company’s larger promotional and philanthropic partnerships with professional and collegiate sports teams to raise money for important local charities while benefiting consumers and fueling fanfare during the season.

Tiger Fuel Company is a Central Virginia distributor that supplies TOP TIER™ CITGO TriCLEAN® fuel to locations featuring the Club CITGO App promotions.

“CITGO is proud to continue its partnership with UVA and to provide fans the chance to support student-athletes,” said Stuart Lowry, Vice President of Wholesale Sales at Tiger Fuel Company in Charlottesville. “Virginia is home to many CITGO marketers and retailers, so it’s important for us to give back to the community through these valuable programs.”