Thomas Pyle, President of the American Energy Alliance, issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s 2021 proposed budget:

“President Trump continues to make good on his promises to the American people with his latest budget proposal.”

“The president recognizes that the key to a vibrant economy is affordable and reliable American made energy. He also understands that the government should not be in the business of picking winners and losers in the economy. His proposed 2021 budget reflects those key principles, which is why the American Energy Alliance is happy to support it.”

“There’s a difference between need and want. We need clean air and water and thanks to the technology-driven American energy revolution, we are enjoying it. While some want to point to subsidies or mandates as the catalyst to innovation, it is people, not government, that has led to our energy transformation and the environmental success we see before us.”

“Unfortunately, the fate of the President’s proposed changes rest in the hands of Congress which historically has bowed to environmental interests and pet projects resulting in expanding an already bloated budget that quite frankly needs a little air taken out of it.”

Noteworthy Changes in the 2021 Proposed Budget: