VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a leader in performance fuels, lubricants, and additives, has just signed a multi-year deal to become the official fuel supplier to Factory Connection Racing / GEICO Honda for their 250cc Supercross/Motocross program.

Factory Connection Racing has been a satellite race team for American Honda since 1998 and the official 125cc, then 250cc team for American Honda since 2001. Race wins in both classes in AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross have led to nine regional 250 Supercross titles and two 250 National Motocross Championships on Honda motorcycles.

“We are excited to partner with Factory Connection Racing to fuel their 250cc GEICO Honda team in 2020 and beyond,” said Mike Emerson, Regional Manager, North American Race Sales. “This partnership with Factory Connection Racing continues our long history with the AMA to fuel winners in motocross, supercross, and superbike series.”

“We are delighted to work with VP Racing Fuels to help us make more power from our factory Honda entries,” said Ryan Cox, R&D Director with GEICO Honda. “VP’s fuel burns clean and is extremely stable in all conditions so we can deliver consistent power and race runs. VP’s service and support is also fantastic as they ensure product delivery is never more than 1-2 days away. Of all the fuels we tested in the offseason, VP’s MR Pro6 ran the best for our motorcycle applications.”

For more information about VP and its race fuel, lubricants and coolant, visit vpracingfuels.com.