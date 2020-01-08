PACCAR is participating in the CES 2020 show in Las Vegas, Nevada this week. CES is one of the world’s largest showcases for technological innovation. PACCAR is a leader in autonomous and alternative powertrain commercial vehicles, and is exhibiting three vehicles with these technologies at the show: a Level 4 autonomous Kenworth T680; a battery-electric Peterbilt Model 520EV; and a battery-electric Kenworth K270E. Peterbilt and Kenworth designed these trucks for a range of customer applications, including over-the-road goods transportation, refuse collection and urban distribution. Visitors are welcome to explore these advanced vehicles at PACCAR’s booth, near the Convention Center monorail station.

The Kenworth T680 autonomous truck displayed at CES demonstrates PACCAR’s commitment to developing self-driving commercial vehicles for its customers. Stephan Olsen, PACCAR Innovation Center general manager, noted, “The PACCAR Innovation Center in Silicon Valley has become a central player in the truck innovation ecosystem. Peterbilt and Kenworth are the clear trucks of choice among the leading independent autonomous driving technology developers. We look forward to deepening our productive partnerships with these innovative companies in the future.”

Peterbilt Model 520EV battery-electric trucks are currently being field tested by customers. The trucks quietly collect refuse on residential and commercial routes, operating a full day on a single charge. Peterbilt expects to deliver Model 520EV trucks to customers in 2021.

The battery-electric Kenworth K270E is a medium-duty commercial vehicle with range options between 100 and 200 miles, ideal for local pickup and delivery operations. Kenworth expects to deliver K270E trucks to customers in 2020.

“These advanced technology Kenworth and Peterbilt vehicles are environmentally-friendly and enhance our customers’ operations,” said Kyle Quinn, PACCAR chief technology officer.

“PACCAR is investing in next-generation technologies across its portfolio of industry-leading transportation solutions. We are delighted to return to CES this year to showcase PACCAR’s innovative autonomous and alternative powertrain trucks,” added Quinn.

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.