The National Retail Federation welcomed the Senate passage of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“The world has changed dramatically since the United States, Canada and Mexico first agreed to tear down barriers to free trade a quarter-century ago,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “This updated agreement will modernize trade among our closest trading partners and pave the way for continued prosperity across the borders of North America as the global economy continues to evolve. This agreement will support the millions of U.S. jobs that depend on free trade with Canada and Mexico and will ensure the continued availability of affordable everyday necessities for American families.”

NRF has been a leading supporter of the administration’s efforts to modernize the North American Free Trade Agreement. Shay cited provisions on digital trade, customs procedures and trade facilitation as key improvements in the new agreement.

The USMCA was approved by the House in December.