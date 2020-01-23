Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc., a leading, independent investment bank announced several promotions, as well as the addition of a new team member.

William J. O’Flaherty has been promoted to Director. He has been a member of Matrix’s Consumer & Industrial Products Group since 2011. Over the course of his career at Matrix, Mr. O’Flaherty has advised on over 31 successful sell-side, buy-side and capital markets engagements. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce where he received a B.S. in Commerce with a concentration in finance.

Stephen C. Lynch, CFA, CPA has been promoted to Director. Since joining Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group in 2011, he has advised on nearly 50 sell-side, buy-side, and other strategic and valuation advisory engagements. Mr. Lynch received both a B.S. in Finance and a B.S. in Accounting & Information Systems from Virginia Tech. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the CFA Institute and is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Martin C. P. McElroy, Jr., CFA has been promoted to Associate. He is a member of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group and joined the firm in 2017. Since that time he has advised on over ten sell-side, strategic and valuation advisory engagements. Prior to Matrix, he was with Stifel Nicolaus in the Industrials Group. Mr. McElroy received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Richmond with a major in Accounting and a concentration in Finance. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute.

Matrix is also pleased to welcome Edward M. Farley V as an Analyst with Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Group. Prior to joining Matrix he was an analyst with Boxwood Partners, LLC. Mr. Farley received a B.A. in Economics from Hampden-Sydney College, where he graduated summa cum laude. He also received a M.S. in Commerce with a concentration in Finance from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce.