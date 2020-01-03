Oil prices surged on news of U.S. airstrikes in Iraq that reportedly killed five people, including the Iranian general who commanded the Revolutionary Guards Corps. Until the airstrikes, crude oil prices had eased daily this week, and the week appeared to be heading for a finish in the red. This would have stopped a four-week upward climb in WTI crude prices. Then, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq. The drone strikes killed at least five people, including Iranian General Qassem Soleimani. The strike also killed pro-Iranian militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader in Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces militia. Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced the action and promised revenge. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that Iran was actively plotting against the U.S., and that the action was taken to save American lives. Neighboring countries fear escalation of armed conflict.

Markets are shifting into safe-haven investments, including gold. Stock markets are down. Energy prices are rising. During the month between December 3rd 2019 and January 3rd 2020, WTI crude futures prices rose by $5.22/b. Until today, prices were easing, but the current surge could keep prices above $63/b today and build upon the prior gains.

Before the geopolitical risks hit the market, investors were hoping that today would finish off a “Santa Claus Rally.” The Santa Claus Rally period is the last five trading days of one year plus the first two trading days of the new year. Since 1950, the S&P 500 index has risen 1.3% on average during this period. Today’s market results will be key. So far, between Christmas Eve and January 2nd, the S&P 500 rose by 1.1%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 1.2%. But as investors seek safe havens, stock markets are pulling back. Early reports this morning show that the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq Composite are down by approximately 0.8%. Nonetheless, even if the Santa Claus Rally does not fully materialize, stock markets performed admirably during 2019.

Midweek, generally bullish inventory reports did little to buoy oil prices. The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 7.8-million barrel (mmbbl) drawdown from U.S. crude oil inventories. The API also reported a 0.776-mmbbl draw from gasoline inventories and an addition of 2.8 mmbbls to diesel inventories. Industry experts had anticipated a crude stock drawdown counterbalanced by additions to gasoline and diesel stocks. The API’s net inventory draw was a significant 5.776 mmbbls.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released less bullish official statistics, showing a 5.474-mmbbl crude stock drawdown, a 1.963-mmbbl addition to gasoline stocks, and a 0.152-mmbbl drawdown from diesel inventories. The net result was an inventory draw of 3.663 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production regained its historic high level of 12.9 mmbpd during the week ended December 20th. Production hit this record during the second half of November, and it has bounced between 12.8 and 12.9 mmbpd since then. Approximately 1.2 mmbpd has been added to U.S. production this year.