Oil prices continued to retreat this week, falling to lows not seen regularly since October. WTI crude prices have been dipping below $54.50/b this morning and could potentially drop below $54/b. The breakout of a coronavirus in China has essentially quarantined the city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. A coronavirus can attack birds and mammals, and if one crosses from animal to human, it can then be transmitted from human to human. The SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak in 2003 was a coronavirus, which infected over 8000 people and had a 10% fatality rate. The travel ban is cutting into traditional Lunar New Year holiday travel in China. It will discourage travel to China and within Asia, reducing oil demand and widening the supply-demand gap.

The coronavirus situation has not been labeled a global emergency. However, comparisons already are being made to the SARS outbreak, which caused a drop in crude prices. For example, Brent crude spot prices averaged $32.77/b in February 2003, and prices dropped to an average of $25/b in April 2003. This was the month that the World Health Organization issued a global health alert about SARS. Chinese officials are taking a much swifter and stricter approach to this coronavirus, hoping to stave off the spread of contagion.

There are two large-scale political matters in the news this week: President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing in the U.S. Senate, and the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland. There may be a depressing impact on fuels markets: In the United States, party-line divisiveness makes the U.S. less effective in coping with any long-term issues, and in the global financial markets, there are few bright spots capable of strengthening economic growth. Concern over climate change is rising, and it will be a key topic at Davos today. Australia continues to reel from deadly, devastating, bushfires. Smoke from the fires has traveled over 6800 miles already and has reached South America. The environmental toll is shocking.

Geopolitical risk factors appear to have faded from market mentality. Even a full shut-in of Libyan crude exports failed to bolster prices this week.

Oil prices already were flagging when the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported across-the-board additions to U.S. oil inventories: 1.6-million barrels (mmbbls) of crude oil, 4.5 mmbbls of gasoline, and 3.5 mmbbls of diesel. Industry experts had anticipated a modest crude stock drawdown more than counterbalanced by drawdowns from gasoline and diesel stockpiles. The API’s net inventory build was a significant 9.6 mmbbls.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a much less bearish set of official statistics: a small drawdown from crude stocks of 0.405 mmbbls, and addition of 1.745 mmbbls to gasoline stockpiles, and a drawdown from distillate stockpiles of 1.185 mmbbls. The official data came as a relief after the past weeks of major inventory additions. The EIA net result was a minor inventory build of 0.155 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production remained at its new record-high:13.0 mmbpd during the week ended January 17th. Approximately 1.2 mmbpd was added to U.S. crude oil output in 2019.