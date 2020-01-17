Oil prices continued to retreat this week, falling to multi-week lows. Markets cast aside geopolitical concerns and refocused on global oversupply. Another massive addition to U.S. oil inventories suppressed prices, as did another record-setting week of U.S. crude production, which hit the 13.0 million barrel per day level for the first time. The signing of a Phase 1 deal between the U.S. and China boosted stock markets much more than oil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by an impressive 267.42 points yesterday. The Dow is up by over 428 points already in just the first two weeks of January.

Oil prices continued to ebb, however. U.S. oil inventories rose again this week. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported across-the-board additions to U.S. oil inventories: 1.1-million barrels (mmbbls) of crude oil, a massive addition of 6.8 mmbbls of diesel, and a significant addition of 3.2 mmbbls to gasoline stockpiles. Industry experts had anticipated a modest crude stock drawdown more than counterbalanced by drawdowns from gasoline and diesel stockpiles. The API’s net inventory build was a significant 11.1 mmbbls.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an even more bearish set of official statistics, though the official data showed a drawdown from crude stocks of 2.549 mmbbls. Markets were shaken mainly by a huge addition to distillate stockpiles of 8.171 mmbbls, plus a major addition of 6.678 to gasoline inventories. Last week brought the largest addition to gasoline stocks in four years—9.137 mmbbls. This was in fact the fourth-largest addition to gasoline stockpiles in the three decades since the EIA started reporting the data in 1990. This current week brought another addition to gasoline stocks plus a major addition to distillate stocks. The net result was a huge inventory build of 12.3 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production attained a new record-high:13.0 mmbpd during the week ended January 10th. Approximately 1.2 mmbpd was added to U.S. crude oil output in 2019.