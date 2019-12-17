ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC (EMCS), a leading U.S.-based convenience store franchise, announced a new partnership with KickBack Rewards Systems (KRS) to enhance the ExtraMile “Extras” rewards program.

The new program will leverage KRS technologies and program management services to integrate the Extras reward program to the various POS solutions used by ExtraMile franchisees. Additionally, the enhanced Extras program will allow franchisees to participate in and offer vendor-sponsored discounts as well as comply with any data reporting requirements.

“We are excited to continue the evolution of our successful Extras rewards program to increase the value we bring to franchisees and consumers,” said EMCS President Paul Casadont. “We are looking forward to a strong relationship with KRS that brings everincreasing value to our brand.”

Patrick Lewis, CEO of KRS, added: “ExtraMile is a marquee brand in the industry and we are thrilled to get to work alongside their forward-thinking management team to take the Extras rewards program to the next level. ExtraMile is a good fit with the products and services we currently provide and is aligned with our roadmap of future innovations.”

In December 2019, the companies plan to begin rolling out the integrated and updated solution at select sites in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Nevada. The plan is to continuously upgrade sites through the first months of 2020 and complete the project by April 2020.

ExtraMile is a joint venture between Chevron USA Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores, Inc. It is one of the largest operators of convenience stores in the western U.S., with more than 900 stores that feature traditional C-store products and a growing offering of healthier food options, along with Chevron gasolines with Techron.