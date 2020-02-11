Chevron announced its new Chevron and Texaco mobile apps now include Venmo as a payment option, making the company the first to accept the popular payment service for fuel purchases at the pump.

“Chevron updated its branded mobile applications to offer consumers access to Venmo to pay for fuel and car washes at the pump from their mobile devices,” said Bill Miner, Chevron’s general manager of Americas Marketing Sales & Services. “The addition of Venmo continues our strategy to inject innovation into retail fuel transactions to help provide customers with flexibility and seamless interaction with our brands.”

Venmo is a social payments service used by 40 million people in the U.S. to make and share payments with friends, family, and select businesses. Building on the recent collaboration between PayPal and Chevron, this new integration with Venmo provides users the ability to share or split purchases.

“Enabling Venmo as a payment method within our app is key in our quest to help create a new fueling experience for consumers,” said Miner. “With Venmo’s popularity among consumers and our presence in retail fueling, more consumers will be able to use the payment methods they prefer in our mobile apps to fill up with our high-quality Chevron- and Texaco-branded fuels.”

The Chevron and Texaco mobile apps, compatible with all iOS and Android devices, are available in the Apple App Store and Google Play.