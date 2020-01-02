Advanced Digital Data, Inc. (ADD Systems), a leading supplier of software solutions to the energy distribution and convenience store industry, is proud to announce an interface with PriceAdvantage.

PriceAdvantage provides software for fuel pricing management. Their streamlined processes allow retailers to push the right price to the right stores at the right time. When asked about the new interface, Chris Kiernan, Director of Retail Applications, said “There are many important factors to consider when determining your fuel price. ADD eStore is processing the sales and inventory data across many sites, so leveraging that data and sending to PriceAdvantage assists retailers in their pricing strategies.”

The interface implements real-time exports of fuel volume sales and wholesale costs into PriceAdvantage so clients can analyze data, visualize trends, and measure target vs. actual performance.

John Keller, PriceAdvantage Division Director, shared: “Considering the retail fuel industry’s volatility, it is critical for those folks who price fuel to quickly and easily reference daily volumes, historical performance, and replacement costs when determining fuel prices. This new integration automatically aggregates that information, along with competitor prices and pricing strategies, to optimize fuel prices in just minutes – rather than hours.”