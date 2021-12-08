Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform, today announced that Yatco Energy, a fast-growing New England based chain of convenience stores, has launched Yatco Rewards on the Paytronix platform. Paytronix will provide the Yatco Rewards with loyalty, a branded mobile app, and, for three of the Yatco stores, order and delivery.

“Yatco Rewards will help create brand loyalty while incentivizing our customers to come into our stores more frequently and to spend more. It also will give us a better idea of who our customers are, how often they visit and what they buy. In today’s highly competitive market creating a differentiative program helps in staying relevant in the eyes of the consumer,” said Hussein Yatim, Vice President, Yatco Energy, Inc. “Paytronix also gives us a means to communicate with our customers and solicit their feedback so that they feel valued and heard.”

Yatco Rewards includes the following components:

Loyalty — A points-based program, Yatco Rewards enables customers spend and earn points for discounts at the pump or on items in the store.

Mobile app – Customers can download a white-label app to access their account, look up or redeem points, or to generate a bar code to scan in store. A physical loyalty card is available for customers who do not wish to use the app.

Order and Delivery – Customers at three of the larger footprint Yatco stores can access and order items electronically either via the mobile app or online. Customers can place orders for pickup, curbside, or delivery, then pay for their purchases using various forms of methods of electronic payments including Apple Pay or Google Pay.

“The Yatco Rewards program promises to be a cornerstone of the company’s growth plan,” said Charles Gray, chief revenue officer, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “As the brand continues to add stores and grows its fuel and food services offerings, Yatco’s ability to offer its customers great experiences and respond quickly to their needs will be integral to its growth.”