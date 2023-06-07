WTG Fuels Holdings has sold its motor fuels, convenience retail, and fleet fueling businesses to subsidiaries of GPM Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of ARKO Corp. The assets sold to GPM included 24 Uncle’s branded convenience stores, 68 Gascard branded cardlock sites, 43 private cardlock sites, the Company’s Gascard fleet card assets, and 9 consignment and wholesale dealer accounts.

WTG Fuels, based in Midland, Texas, is a large, diversified fuels distributor and convenience retailer with operations across west Texas and southeast New Mexico. Prior to the close of the transaction, the Company’s assets included a chain of high-volume convenience stores operating under its proprietary Uncle’s brand, a large fleet fueling business operating under its proprietary Gascard brand, and a delivered fuels business, serving residential and commercial customers, that ranks among the largest propane distributors in the Southwest. WTG Fuels’ delivered fuels business, which provides propane, refined products, and lubricants to nearly 19,000 residential and commercial customers through a network of over 70 bulk plants and warehouses, is not included in the sale to GPM and will continue to be operated by WTG Fuels post-closing.

WTG Fuels is a subsidiary of West Texas Gas (“WTG”), a leading provider of natural gas gathering, processing, transmission, and distribution services throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. provided merger and acquisition advisory services to WTG, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by Vance Saunders, CPA, Managing Director; Cedric Fortemps, CFA, Co-Head of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; David Corbett, CFA, Director; John Duni, CFA, CPA, Vice President; and Michael Tucker, CFA, Associate.

John Steen, CEO of West Texas Gas, commented “Matrix proved to be an indispensable partner and advisor to WTG on the divestiture of these assets. We appreciate all the efforts of the Matrix team over the course of this transaction.”

Saunders added, “Our relationship with WTG first began back in late 2021 as we helped the Company evaluate strategic alternatives for the WTG Fuels businesses. After reviewing several options, the decision was made to divest WTG Fuels’ retail motor fuels, convenience retail, and fleet fueling businesses through a carveout process to maximize the value of the Company’s assets. We are grateful to WTG for entrusting us with this complex mandate.”

Larry Parker, Trevor Wind, Mary Katherine McGetrick, David Allen, Nico Balbontin, and Alston Underwood of Williams Mullen served as legal counsel for WTG Fuels.