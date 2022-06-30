World Fuel Services (World Fuel) has announced they are now an authorized branded distributor of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ (SAF). Paris-Le Bourget Airport (LFPB/LBG) in France is the first location where the company delivered Neste’s SAF as the authorized branded distributor.

“As a European airport leader for business aviation, Paris-Le Bourget airport has always been a pioneer in the aviation world; through this enthusiastic initiative led by World Fuel with Neste, we stay at the forefront of innovation and decarbonization,” said Sébastien Couturier, managing director, Paris-Le Bourget Airport within Groupe ADP. “This new service will allow us to complete the biofuel offer available on our platform, putting us in a unique position in Europe. This is an excellent signal, which attests to the transition underway in business aviation.”

Becoming an authorized branded distributor builds on World Fuel’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative sustainability solutions for the aviation industry, which is exemplified by supporting customers in Europe with solutions and services such as:

As one of the first companies to have blended SAF in the UK, World Fuel provides Farnborough Airport (EGLF) in Hampshire, England , with a supply of SAF from Neste.

, with a supply of SAF from Neste. World Fuel managed Bremen Airport’s (EDDW) fuel storage facility upgrade by converting an existing Avgas tank into a SAF tank and supplying a dedicated refueller asset to support Airbus’ Beluga flight operations.

At Toulouse-Blagnac Airport (LFBO), the company supported Airbus by delivering blended and 100% SAF for engine testing.

World Fuel supplied SAF to the Royal Air Force Brize Norton in support of the Autumn Royal Tour and provided Boeing with SAF for flights related to the UK and the Middle East .

“World Fuel is committed to the industry’s goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50%. Working together with Neste to expand the global supply chain of SAF furthers that commitment,” said Duncan Storey, vice president, supply aviation Europe, World Fuel Services. “We will continue to invest in creating innovative solutions and expanding renewable and lower-emission fuels and energy offerings.”

Neste’s market-leading Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ is fully certified for use and produced from 100% renewable and sustainable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. In its neat form and over its life cycle, Neste’s SAF can reduce GHG emissions up to 80%* compared to fossil jet fuel use.

“SAF is a key element in achieving the aviation industry’s emission reduction goals. Neste is leading the transformation to SAF and increasing its global SAF production capacity to 1.5 million tons per annum in 2023,” said Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, renewable aviation, Neste. “Partnering with World Fuel at Paris-Le Bourget Airport underlines our commitment to business aviation and supports the French government’s ambitions for a more sustainable aviation industry.”

Since 2015, World Fuel has delivered more than 27 million gallons of SAF to business and commercial aviation customers worldwide. Becoming an authorized branded distributor of Neste’s SAF furthers the broader adoption of cleaner fuels that will help advance the industry on its path to net zero.

*Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, such as CORSIA methodology