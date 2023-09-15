The Wills Group, parent company of Dash In, announced that it was ranked #14 on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ List by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine. This is the first time the Wills Group and Dash In were selected for the best retail workplace category, with the companies appearing at number fourteen on the list. The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 133,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the retail industry.

The Best Workplaces in Retail list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

“We are honored to be recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ List,” said Blackie Wills, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wills Group. “Today’s announcement is a result of the collective commitment across the Wills Group and Dash In to continue to invest in and support the most important asset in any retail organization – our people.”

The Wills Group first earned the Great Place to Work certification in 2022 and 2023 as one of the nation’s top employers. In 2023, 87 percent of employees agreed that the Wills Group and Dash In have special and unique benefits, with 89 percent agreeing that they were made to feel welcome upon joining the company, and 87 percent noted feeling good about how the organization contributes to the community through its Community Engagement initiatives.

“Congratulations to the Wills Group and Dash In for being recognized as a Best Workplace in Retail,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Companies such as the Wills Group and Dash In understand that a company’s commitment to supporting team members determines the employee experience. By putting people first, the Wills Group and Dash In are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

To learn more about what it’s like to work at Wills Group and Dash In, visit www.willsgroup.com/careers.