WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, announced the launch of its new business savings network, WEX EDGE. Designed for times like these to give small fleets and small businesses a competitive edge, WEX EDGE provides access to highly curated, discounted offers that are typically only available to large companies.

By combining pre-negotiated savings with an easy-to-use eCommerce experience, WEX EDGE provides a convenient way for businesses to purchase the products and services needed to run their business at discounted prices—and use their existing WEX fuel account to pay for these services.

WEX EDGE brings , pre-negotiated fuel discounts to customers at participating locations nationwide.

In addition to fuel savings, WEX EDGE offers an integrated online tire purchasing experience with competitive pricing at more than 2,200 Bridgestone retail operations locations including Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus and more. WEX EDGE provides a turnkey platform for fleet customers to purchase their tires and seamlessly book their installation appointment online while conveniently paying with their WEX account.

WEX EDGE also provides customers access to savings on wireless solutions, as well as savings on other business services including Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)/telematics, analytics and reporting tools and more.

“We’re continually focused on delivering more value to our customers beyond the fuel card relationship,” said Erin Knight, vice president of fleet product and innovation at WEX. “Now more than ever, our customers are looking to tightly manage their businesses and cut costs, so the timing of launching this payment and savings platform couldn’t be more critical. We’re excited about the opportunity this platform brings to expand our merchant community and deliver a win-win for both our merchants and customers with access to highly curated offers along with the expanded payment functionality for non-fuel purchases.”