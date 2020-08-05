WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, has signed a multi-year contract extension with Enterprise Fleet Management. The agreement between WEX and Enterprise Fleet Management further solidifies the longstanding partnership between the two organizations, which dates back to 1993.

“It’s an honor that this partnership will continue between two powerhouses in the business. We’ve worked with Enterprise through the last 27 years to deliver our technology and expertise and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” said Scott Phillips, president of global fleet at WEX.

Through the extended partnership, WEX will continue to deliver fuel cards to Enterprise Fleet Management customers to help them monitor and control fuel-related activities and expenses. WEX has more than 35 years of experience serving customers in the fleet and fueling industries, providing valuable leadership and insight into these sectors of business.

“WEX has been a trusted partner and valuable part of our business for many years. Through this extended agreement, we look forward to continuing to build successful programs together for our customers,” said Brice Adamson, executive vice president of Enterprise Fleet Management.