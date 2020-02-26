WEX, a leading financial technology service provider, and Sinclair Oil, a Wyoming-based refinery operator that markets fuel in 24 states, announced they have expanded their 15-year partnership. The expansion of this relationship reinforces the benefit and confidence in the collaboration and allows WEX to provide added value to Sinclair customers through enhanced products and technology, positioning both companies for further growth.

“We appreciate our long-standing business with Sinclair, and this decision to solidify the relationship and elevate it to another level is strategic for both businesses,” said Jay Collins, senior vice president and general manager of small business at WEX. “We are reshaping the program to provide deeper immersion into Sinclair’s brand and its customer base. We will continue to work together to deliver innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations and drive more commercial gallons to Sinclair locations.”

WEX currently supports the Sinclair Fleet Track Card, which offers fleet managers automatic accounting, reports and powerful tools for saving. The fuel card is accepted at every major U.S. fuel station, as well as 45,000 service locations across the country. It provides security features to help prevent unauthorized use and allows fleet managers to put guardrails on spending based on product type, dollar amount, time of day and more.

Sinclair continues to focus on building branded gallons through relationships within their current distributor and through the development of new-to-the-brand locations.

Said Jack Barger, vice president of marketing at Sinclair, “Sinclair has enjoyed a long and successful relationship with WEX. This new direction in our partnership will help Sinclair and our distributors offer a competitive fleet program to their customers and deliver more commercial gallons to our branded network.”