Westmor Industries, LLC, recently hired Brice Linville as Territory Manager in their Southwest Sales Region. In his new role, Linville will serve the propane and petroleum industries, providing bobtail, refined fuel delivery truck, bulk lube truck and crane service truck needs to customers.

Linville comes to Westmor Industries with over 9 years of industry experience having worked most of his career in coop operations management gaining additional experience in AG Commodity Sales in the Grain Industry.

“Brice is a great addition to the team,” states Jason Soulon, Sales Manager for the Southwest Region. “His years in the coop world tie really closely with the background needed to grow the bobtail and fuel truck markets in our region. We’re excited to have him.”

Linville resides in Missouri, where he lives with his wife and 2 daughters. He looks forward to building many new relationships.