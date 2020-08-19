WSPA President Catherine Reheis-Boyd comments on California’s current energy shortfalls and resulting power outages:

“Today, WSPA members have responded to Governor Newsom’s call and have diverted nearly 220 megawatts of energy – enough to power almost 180,000 homes for a year – back into the grid to address this crisis.

“These blackouts are a direct result of the extreme, unrealistic and misguided all-electric energy policies being forced on Californians. These policies have demonized oil and natural gas and the people working in our industry to provide safe, affordable and reliable energy to the state.

“It’s time to turn away from extremist agendas and rebalance and recognize the role of oil and natural gas in our energy future. Renewables are important, it’s why so many oil and gas companies are bringing renewables online. But it’s not enough and won’t be for the foreseeable future.”