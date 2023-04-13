Western Global, a leading manufacturer of fuel and fluid storage solutions, offers a full range of accessories for its FuelCube and TransCube Global Fuel Tanks. Drawing from more than 60 years of industry experience, Western Global creates purpose-built packages that improve customer convenience by addressing the unique needs of each jobsite. From pumps and hoses to specialized accessories like fire extinguishers, trailers and solar panels, Western Global offers a plug-and-play fuel storage solution that’s ready for action as soon as it hits the jobsite.

“At Western Global, we know our customers aren’t just buying a tank, they’re buying a system,” said Jeff Lowe, Western Global’s vice president of product marketing. “What they need is a tank with all the trimmings that meets their needs so when it arrives on the jobsite, all they have to do is add the fuel. We’ve thought through all the use cases and identified accessories and packages that the user will need.”

Western Global strives to eliminate the hassle when selecting essential on-site fuel tank accessories. Instead of leaving customers to research and buy accessories individually, Western Global helps them identify tools within its accessories matrix that will provide the optimal on-site fuel storage solution for their operation. After navigating all components, Western Global installs each item so the fuel tank arrives on the jobsite ready to use from day one.

Pump kit assembly packages range from basic pumps, hoses and nozzles to deluxe options that include filter kits, hose swivels and digital meters. Western Global takes remote jobsites into account with remote power battery kits available for 12V pumps to operate where there is limited or no power. Operations can also customize their fuel delivery hoses with options, including soft-walled and arctic delivery hoses ranging from 12 to 50 feet in addition to 50-foot marine hoses. Additional options include high-quality hoses with quick couplers for feed and return applications.

Western Global also offers accessories that allow on-site fuel tanks to comply with specific safety and compliance requirements such as emergency venting kits, placards, fire extinguishers and emergency pump stop kits. Solutions are also available for specialized needs such as fuel management systems to manage fuel levels and track usage.