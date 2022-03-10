Western Global, a leading provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, announces the addition of their second U.S. facility, located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. This new facility brings local support and faster shipping times to customers in the Southeastern region of the United States.

“We have a vision to provide a high level of service to our customers across North America,” said John Cleary, Western Global Americas’ Vice President of Sales. “With more facilities, our customers can have even faster access to fuel storage solutions and service when they need it the most. Our new Charlotte facility will help speed up shipping times for product and provide customers with increased local support from our knowledgeable staff.”

Prior to the addition of this new facility, all Western Global orders in the United States were shipped from Troy, Michigan. With the opening of the Charlotte location, customers in the Southeastern United States can expect to see faster shipping and delivery times, with transportable Transcube Global fuel tanks and stationary FuelCube tanks shipped straight from the new facility.

“We are dedicated to being a resource for our customers in a variety of regions and climates,” said Cleary. “One significant reason we chose to add this location was to further increase responsiveness to operations needing emergency fuel tanks to serve as power sources in the event of natural disasters, specifically hurricanes on the East Coast. This proactive approach is just one of the ways we fulfill our mission of helping customers be ready for the unexpected.”

To learn more about Western Global’s North Carolina facility or about their range of portable tanks and fuel management equipment, visit www.western-global.com.