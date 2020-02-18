Western Global, a leading provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids, introduces the TransCube Cab mobile refueler for increased uptime, safety and security on jobsites. The TransCube Cab is mounted to a U.S. DOT-approved galvanized trailer and is transportable when full of fuel. The tank is double-walled and fully contained to ensure the safest and most environmental storage and transfer of fuel.

The TransCube Cab mobile refueler helps eliminate unnecessary downtime on jobsites that can be associated with waiting for fuel delivery. Customers can opt for on-site fuel with the mobile refueler to help take control of their fuel supply. This safe and reliable solution can be used at any location that requires refueling of construction or auxiliary equipment.

“Downtime on a jobsite because of fuel delivery is a universal concern, and the TransCube Cab is our answer to that problem,” said Barry Truan, Western Global president. “Customers are able to take control of their fuel needs by having transportable fuel on-site. We understand the need for quality equipment that performs seamlessly, so we’ve incorporated design features that make the TransCube Cab a long-lasting investment.”

The mobile refueler is mounted to a galvanized steel trailer that protects from rust and corrosion. The trailer comes fully equipped with backlights and electric brakes for easy transportation to and around jobsites. Convenient corner brackets on the fuel tanks make them easy to lift by a crane when detached from the trailer. The tanks also feature four-way forklift pockets, which makes them convenient to maneuver around a jobsite. They are easily stackable — two high when full and three high when empty.

The TransCube Cab tank features a 110% fuel containment design with a weather-proof secondary containment. In the unlikely case that it’s needed, the equipment’s design effectively captures and contains any potential drops or spills. This ensures not only safe and environmentally compliant transport, but also helps avoid serious fines that can accompany fuel spills.

In addition, the TransCube Cab features a large, lockable equipment cabinet. Competitive tanks with externally mounted pumps and equipment are vulnerable to weather, theft and vandalism. The equipment cabinet on the TransCube Cab secures all equipment and ports, while also capturing any accidental drips or spills. This additional layer of safety and security means contractors and jobsite managers can rest easy knowing their fuel is protected.

The refueler’s all-steel construction and access manway enable durability and easy access to the inner tank. This access allows for hassle-free routine maintenance that ensures a long life of the tank.

The TransCube Cab is available in 258 gallons (976 liters), 483 gallons (1830 liters) and 727 gallons (2,751 liters). Western Global offers a variety of accessories, filters, hoses and couplers. Contact the manufacturer at 866-814-2470 to learn more and to build a complete fuel solution.