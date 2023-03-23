Western Global, a leading manufacturer of fuel and fluid storage solutions, introduces two new diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) storage solutions, the DEF Cube and Top Tote, to its lineup. The DEF Cube is a stand-alone storage tank that’s ideal for large quantities of DEF and features a durable design outfitted for the most rugged environments. The Top Tote can be attached to the top of a TransCube Global fuel tank for a convenient, 2-in-1 diesel and DEF solution. Both the DEF Cube and the Top Tote provide a commercially available universal solution for DEF storage and offer a convenient option to help operations meet DEF requirements for Tier 4 Final engines. From excavators and wheel loaders to haul trucks and generators, Western Global’s DEF tanks connect to any engine with only a few small adjustments to the control pad.

“Until now, DEF has been a universal problem without a universal solution. Our DEF Cube and Top Tote are the quantum leap for DEF storage,” said Jeff Lowe, vice president of product marketing at Western Global. “Our customers are looking for the same experience with DEF as they get with diesel, and these new storage tanks answer that call with the versatility to connect to and fill any piece of equipment.”

The DEF Cube

The DEF Cube has a blue, cube-shaped design and a capacity of 132 gallons. This can be situated next to on-site fuel storage tanks so operators can fill equipment with both fluids at the same time. This DEF storage tank has the same features of the TransCube Global, including four-way forklift pockets for easy transport, lockable compartments for enhanced security and a stackable design. Like the TransCube Global, the robust construction of the DEF Cube allows it to withstand the harshest environments such as remote construction jobsites or mining and quarry operations. The DEF Cube offers a plug-and-play solution upon arrival and is available throughout North America.

The Top Tote

The Top Tote has a low-profile design to keep the overall height below 6 feet to eliminate the hassle of using a ladder or harness to access the ports. This DEF storage solution has a capacity of 110 gallons and can attach to three models of TransCube Global fuel tanks — the 20TCG, 40TCG or 50TCG. This is a significant advancement for end users because it creates a 2-in-1 storage solution that holds both DEF and diesel at the same time. Additionally, Top Totes can be daisy-chained on the 40 and 50 TransCube Global to maintain the proportional relationship of approximately 10% of DEF per gallon of diesel. The Top Tote also includes a reusable nylon Micro Matic RPV valve. This valve is designed to pair with RSV/RPV couplers to provide closed liquid transfer. Ideal for use in DEF closed loop systems, the valve automatically closes once disconnected, keeping the fluid in the hose as well as sealing the Top Tote against contamination. Like the DEF Cube, the Top Tote comes preassembled so it’s ready as soon as it hits the jobsite.

“While we are focusing on 100-gallon storage tanks to start, our DEF Cube and Top Tote are just the beginning of a robust product family that will keep growing,” Lowe said. “With a true plug-and-play design and universal compatibility to connect to and refill any equipment with just a few tweaks, our DEF Cube and Top Tote are the future of DEF storage solutions.”

DEF Storage Technology

Western Global found first-generation stainless steel DEF storage tanks heavy in both weight and cost when it came to sourcing materials. In response, the company designed the DEF Cube and Top Tote with a poly interior to substantially reduce weight and cost. The thoughtful design of these solutions also provides integrated heating options for the DEF, with both systems capable of operating for extended run times in cold weather conditions.

Perhaps the true innovation of these products, though, rests in the adaptability of the pumping systems allowing broad compatibility of both tanks with a full range of equipment. Operations can choose from two pumping systems for their DEF storage tank — an AutoDEF Replenish system or a transfer pump with a nozzle. AutoDEF Replenish monitors the level of DEF in the equipment and automatically refills the fluid as needed. This makes it a perfect fit for those looking to extend run time on a stationary pump or generator. On the other hand, those running equipment that moves throughout the jobsite will benefit more directly from the transfer pump with a nozzle.

“With Tier 4 Final engines in place to meet goals for a more sustainable world, DEF will continue to be staple in the industry,” said Alex Schmantowsky, field product specialist at Western Global. “Until now, there hasn’t been a scalable solution that can be adapted based on jobsite size and equipment needs. The DEF Cube and Top Tote are designed to provide the answer everyone’s been looking for with lightweight designs that can go wherever you need them.”

To learn more about the DEF Cube, Top Tote and other Western Global products, visit www.western-global.com.