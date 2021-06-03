Western Global, a leading provider of portable tanks and dispensing equipment for the storage and handling of fuels, lubricants and other fluids, announces Jeremy Shepherd as its western U.S. regional sales manager. Shepherd will be responsible for overseeing customer service and support in nine western states spanning from Arizona to Washington, also including Alaska and Hawaii.

“Western Global’s highest priority is to bring customers cost effective and reliable refueling products and services no matter the application,” said Ken Steury, Western Global Americas Region director of sales. “Shepherd’s decades of experience working in some of our top industries will make him a vital resource in developing lasting solutions for our customers.”

Shepherd has 20 years of experience working for industrial equipment manufacturers. He spent the last two years as a regional sales manager for a manufacturer of fluid handling products where he was responsible for product presentations, service and support for customers in California, Oregon and Washington. Prior to that, Shepherd managed sales and support for pump and valve manufacturers throughout the U.S.

“Whether it’s fuel storage, custom solutions or customer support, Western Global has a reputation for constantly raising industry standards by putting the customer first,” said Shepherd. “I am excited to be a part of that tradition of service and support.”

Shepherd currently resides in Lincoln, California.