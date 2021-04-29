Wendy’s recently-released Corporate Responsibility Report cites its partnership with DAR PRO Solutions, a Darling Ingredients brand, for producing 2.8 million gallons of cleaner-burning renewable diesel from 24 million pounds of used cooking oil in the U.S. This renewable diesel reduces up to 85 percent greenhouse gas emissions than traditional petroleum diesel.

DAR PRO Solutions partners with Wendy’s to safely store and collect used cooking oil from Wendy’s company-operated and franchised restaurants in the U.S. and Canada. This co-product of Wendy’s french fry and chicken nugget production is processed by a DAR PRO Solutions operation which then gets transported to Darling’s Diamond Green Diesel plant in Norco, La. where it is converted into cleaner-burning renewable diesel. This biofuel is usable as a drop-in blend for our transportation sector, adding to Wendy’s and Darling’s mission to convert food production co-product into valuable products.

“We value our partnerships like DAR PRO’s and Wendy’s restaurants across North America and view it as a significant piece of the solution for sustainable living on this planet,” said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO, Darling Ingredients Inc. “Our purpose is to help Wendy’s and all our customers repurpose their used cooking oil and protect the environment.”