Fleet Fuel Managers…

COVID-19 has caused fuel prices to collapse to their lowest levels in many years. The fuel cost decline may be helping your bottom line but is your fuel program as good as it could be and ready for the future? Don’t let your guard down because fuel prices are so low. Please join us for a webinar presented by Sokolis Group on Wednesday, May 6 as their team reviews strategies you should be implementing now to improve your fuel program and increase savings.

The webinar will review fuel management topics including:

Understanding fuel cost trends and price components, including which ones you can focus on reducing

Structuring fuel purchasing deals along with maximizing the utilization of those deals

Enhancing controls over fuel card transactions, bulk tank inventory, and validation of supplier invoices

Glen Sokolis is the Founder and CEO of Sokolis Group. He has more than 30 years of experience with fleet fuel and founded Sokolis Group in 2003.

Howard Abrams is the President of Sokolis Group. He has more than 30 years of experience with fleet fuel, operations, and finance.

Conor Proud is the Director of Business Development for Sokolis Group. He has more than 10 years of experience with fleet fuel and client service.

Sokolis Group helps fleet and procurement managers reduce fuel costs and optimize fuel management strategies. Since 2003, our data-driven insights, combined with more than 120 years of combined industry experience, have produced more than $500 million in fuel cost savings for its clients. Businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to private trucking firms have partnered with Sokolis Group to manage fuel spend. It uses the Tank, a proprietary analytics model, to convert mountains of current and historical data into valuable insights. This enables the Sokolis team to identify opportunities to save time and money and continuously optimize your fleet fuel program.