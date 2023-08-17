Fuel retailers today are faced with myriad challenges from fuel theft to meter drift to supply disruptions and changing regulations all while working to maximize fuel margins and revenues and satisfy demanding customers.

Join Wills Group and Titan Cloud for an informative panel discussion of trends in the fuel industry and how operators are planning for the future through digital transformation, balancing new technologies and legacy systems to operate more proactively and strategically. Hear firsthand how a holistic frictionless fuel strategy helped this 300-store chain manage compliance, inventory, delivery planning, and reduce inventory variance from 1% to .01%.

Learn how frictionless fueling can help companies:

Analyze fuel flow rates and detect abnormalities to ensure seamless operation across all facilities and dispensers.

Catch and prioritize issues automatically to reduce equipment downtime.

Increase sales by reducing the frequency and duration of issues that cause negative customer fueling experiences.

Avoid run-outs and overfills, reduce dispatches, and maximize hauler efficiency with near real-time fuel inventory polling and fuel sales trends.

You’ll also hear how Wills Group is using advanced meter drift monitoring to reconcile fuel sales to fuel inventory quickly identifying pumps over dispensing pumps that result in lost revenue and margin.

Speakers