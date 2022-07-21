The arrival of alternative energy vehicles represents the biggest disruption to the refueling market in many years. For gas stations, convenience stores and retailers alike, the opportunity to attract drivers and create new revenue streams is too big to be ignored. Location technology and data are now key to many data-driven processes in various industries and is now proven to be a key differentiator in building an optimal EV strategy. Shifts in demographics due to the pandemic and accommodating a hybrid work environment is also challenging the existing model for fuel retailers.

The main challenge for today’s retailers and real estate industry is how to properly develop their EV strategy, where to start and what tools and data are available to help them in their decision-making. You don’t know what you don’t know. So, making sure you work with a partner that understands the changing marketing dynamics is critical.

When Wed, Jul 27, 2022 · 12:00 PM Central Time ( Register Here!

Agenda How to leverage location analytics for developing a network of alternative fueling options

Analyzing the changing geodemographics of EV ownership

Trends in branding and the new loyalty paradigm Joe Francica, Senior Director Geospatial Strategy at Korem , Senior Director Geospatial Strategy at Korem Joe is recognized as an influential geospatial technologist and has been a leading advocate of location intelligence for over 35 years. During his career, he has worked in private companies, start-ups and government organizations, on the applications of geographic information to commercial business challenges. Francica founded and chaired the Location Intelligence Conference in the U.S. and Brazil and has published over 500 technical articles, blogs and podcasts on location technology. He holds degrees from Rutgers, Dartmouth and Southern Methodist University.

Mike Nadeau, Enterprise Account Manager at Korem , Enterprise Account Manager at Korem Mike has more than twenty years of experience in information technologies, mainly within the business intelligence and geospatial field. As an Enterprise Account Manager, Mike is passionate about developing strong business relationships with customers, providing them strategic advice in the choice and acquisition of the best geospatial solutions that fit their needs. Over the years, he has helped important clients from the real estate, retail, fuel retail, telecom and energy industry make better data-driven decisions and make their investments profitable. Whether by getting an understanding of customers’ behaviors, adding analytics/forecasting to their process, or simply extracting all the location intelligence of their data, he ensures that their solution will be tailor-made to their needs and budget.