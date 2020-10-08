Ever wonder how the advent of electric vehicles (EVs) could affect your business? Maybe you’ve tracked the growth of EV adoption but aren’t sure how to respond. Learn more about electric vehicles and how either providing charging infrastructure as fuel retailer or including EVs into your commercial fleet is highly important for future success.

The e-Mobility team from Gilbarco Veeder-Root is excited to explain how EVs work, why EV adoption is poised to spike, and how c-stores and fleets can meaningfully play in the EV space today and in the future. Tune in!

Deepesh Nayanar leads e-Mobility North America for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a transportation technology company of Fortive based in Greensboro, NC. Formerly the Marketing Director for fuel dispensers, Deepesh is using his experience to advance EV charging technology into the mainstream retail fuel, fleet and c-store markets. Deepesh has 20 years of experience in highly-technical industrial technology and automotive/vehicle based businesses. Prior to joining Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Deepesh led marketing & product management for the Connected Vehicle business at Navistar, a commercial truck and bus manufacturer. He also worked for Federal Signal Corporation, which makes safety and security vehicular products, and Mahindra & Mahindra, an Indian auto major. He has earned MBA’s from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and the University of Mumbai, as well as a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Pune University.

Nate Valaik is an e-mobility product Marketing manager for Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a transportation technology company of Fortive based in Greensboro, NC. Nate’s current focus is on advancing adoption of EV charging technology for retail fuel, fleet, and c-store customers. Prior to joining Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Nate served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps. He earned an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in Arabic from the United States Naval Academy.