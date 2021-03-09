Warren Rogers, a leading provider of precision fuel monitoring to convenience stores and other fuel retailers, introduces the latest version of their innovative and secure fuelWRAp application. Warren Rogers’ fuelWRAp is the most precise and efficient fuel management system available today. fuelWRAp uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailers continuously track every drop of precious fuel inventory — as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line, and reaches the meter — even at the most complex, high-throughput sites.

The latest edition of fuelWRAp features a new and intuitive user dashboard, simplified menu options, detailed diagnostics, insightful performance metrics, and industry-leading exception-based reporting, all supported by analyst teams, directly assigned to each client. Using fuelWRAp, travel center and conventional convenience store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor, and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends, and other abnormalities.

Today, many fuel operators count on the manual reporting of store equipment-related issues. fuelWRAp automates these tasks and provides critical information, 24/7, 365 days a year.

Users can view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile, and tablet. fuelWRAp will continue to provide customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

“Customers turn to us for CITLDs, statistical inventory reconciliation analysis, (SIR) and more. Our experts analyze customer data, look for anomalies, and alert them to potential problems as soon as they occur. We report delivery shortages, theft, inaccurate meter calibration, and poor flow rates, so the operator can minimize loss and maximize profits.,” said William Jones, Warren Rogers president and CEO. “We’re getting great feedback. Customers appreciate our timely and precise insights so they can take the most cost-effective action possible to eliminate the condition in their forecourt or underground tank systems.” Jones adds, “Due to its inherent security features, our applications appeal to IT departments as well. Our application utilizes Warren Rogers’ Security Suite which allows for reduced IT overhead and keeps 3rd parties off customer VPNs”.