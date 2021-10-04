OPW, a Dover company and a global leader in fluid-handling solutions, announced today that it has named Warren Day as the new Vice President and General Manager for its Vehicle Wash Solutions (VWS) business. OPW VWS is an industry leader offering a full suite of best-in-class solutions, including in-bay automatic, tunnel wash systems, payment systems and software management.

Prior to accepting this role, Day was the General Manager for ICS, a recent OPW acquisition. While in that role, he was responsible for running the day-to-day activities of ICS, as well as overseeing the integration of the company into the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions business. In addition to his industry knowledge, Day brings extensive management experience from his roles at both Honda and Danaher.

“With Warren leading the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions business, we will look at new ways to align and promote our entire vehicle wash solutions portfolio and help further define what’s next for the vehicle wash industry,” said Kevin Long, President of OPW.

“I’m excited to lead the OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions business,” Day said. “The portfolio has expanded over the years with the addition of both Belanger and ICS, and I look forward to working with our team to continue delivering new solutions for our customers.”

To learn more about OPW, please visit opwglobal.com.