From VST:

VST is pleased to announce that we have been officially designated a Certified CarbonNeutral company. By supporting Natural Capital Partners’ renewable energy portfolio, VST has enhanced our dedication to the environment by fully offsetting our operational emissions.

Since VST’s inception, our focus has been dedicated towards the development and manufacturing of engineered solutions aimed at improving the environment. Our solutions reduce the release of multiple tons of harmful fugitive Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) to atmosphere and ground water at gasoline dispensing facilities. Examples include Phase II vapor recovery hoses, safety breakaways, nozzles; ENVIRO-LOC™ low permeation gasoline dispensing hoses; ENVIRO-LOC™ ECO nozzles; and our underground storage tank (UST) pressure management processor – the GREEN MACHINE™.

Additionally, our manufacturing processes incorporate multiple recycling protocols that reduce the volume of material that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Examples include the rebuilding or recycling of used nozzles, safety breakaways, and vacuum pumps. VST’s products and processes are a testament to Safety, Quality, and Sustainability.

This combination of producing environmentally friendly products, recycling, and dedication to CO2 emission reduction campaigns all add up to creating a healthier, more sustainable environment for future generations. Learn more at www.vsthose.com