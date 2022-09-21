VP Racing Fuels, Inc., regarded worldwide as the leader in racing, performance fuel products, and branded retail, announced today that Kevin Temple is joining VP as Vice President, Branded Retail.

“The VP team prides itself in having star players leading every division,” said Alan Cerwick, VP’s President and CEO. “With over 35 years at Phillips 66, Kevin brings an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge in building, managing, operating, and merchandising for networks of both company-owned and licensee-operated convenience stores.”

Most recently, Temple was Director of Business Development at Phillips, where he negotiated deals for over $500 million in sales. His career responsibilities have included leadership roles across the many disciplines of downstream petroleum sales and marketing operations, strategic sourcing, wholesale account management, and sales force excellence. Temple holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management and marketing from Northeastern State University.

Assuming the role of Vice President of Product Management is Ben Dolan. Dolan was most recently VP’s Vice President of Branded Retail. Dolan joined VP in 2020 following more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience across a broad range of industries. Dolan earned his BS in Marketing and MBA with a digital marketing concentration from the University of Dayton.