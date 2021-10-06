VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a world leader in performance fuels, lubricants, additives and retail announced a major expansion into the island of Puerto Rico, aligning with K Energy, LLC, of San Juan.

“Puerto Rico is a natural extension of VP’s Branded Retail expansion plans, and K Energy, with its initial multi-store investment, is perfectly positioned to make VP the dominant brand on the island,” said Karen Madden, Vice President, Branded Retail.” Akram Odeh and his brother Ibrahim bring years of leadership experience in the c-store business, and we plan to aggressively support their efforts in this beautiful part of the country.”

Since entering the c-store industry, VP has converted hundreds of c-stores in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in a very short time. VP offers a comprehensive list of products and business services designed to help existing c-store, gas station, quick lube, car wash, and marina businesses easily convert, improve margins, and reduce credit card costs. The VP branding program is ideal for companies that are looking to improve their operations and profitability. VP combines the most cost-effective, best station-branding program with best-in-class marketing support and product development in the industry.